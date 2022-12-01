The Spar board is in deep conflict with its franchisees and its independence is in considerable doubt, given chair Graham O'Connor’s former role as CEO
In a bull market with cheap money thanks to low interest rates, many investors are interested only in revenue growth. This is a venture capitalist way of thinking: grow the top line and the rest will come out in the wash.
This is dangerous. The risk is that a strong share price performance can be mistaken for an attractive fundamental thesis, a classic “rising tide that lifts all boats” scenario. There are many investors and even professional fund managers who looked like rock stars during the pandemic, yet performance was driven almost entirely by macro conditions. When absolutely everything is going up, it’s not hard to generate a positive return...
THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Why Bidcorp’s fattening margins are worth a second look
Revenue growth is meaningless if every sale is made at a loss. It’s margins that ultimately pay the bills — just ask Prosus
