Mondi to buy Canadian pulp mill for R94m
Mondi says the deal will help it secure a long-term supply of high-quality, cost competitive kraft paper
10 July 2023 - 13:36
Paper and packaging group Mondi has bought a pulp mill in Canada for $5m (R94m) to support its growing paper bags business in the Americas.
The company said the Hinton pulp mill in Alberta, which produces about 250,000 tonnes per year, bought the mill from West Fraser Timber and will enter into a long-partnership with the seller to access “local, high-quality fibre from a well-established wood basket”...
