Industrials whose worth is unappreciated
Hudaco, Argent and Invicta showed their strength in profit growth; still, the market seems to undervalue them
06 July 2023 - 05:00
The market is rarely wrong. But is it perhaps erring on the side of caution in its rating of three of the JSE’s top industrial stocks — Hudaco, Argent and Invicta?
All three counters issued impressive financial results recently and all showed considerable resilience in the face of ongoing load-shedding, logistical hitches, higher interest rates, testy inflation and a generally dour business mood...
