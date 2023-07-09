LIQUOR INDUSTRY
Diageo toasts win in Cape Velvet tax case
Court finds on appeal that liqueur qualifies for lower excise tax rate
09 July 2023 - 20:00
Diageo SA, a subsidiary of a British liquor company, has emerged victorious in a high court appeal on the lower excise tax rate it will pay on its Cape Velvet Cream liqueur.
The company produces spirits such as Smirnoff Vodka, Tanqueray gin, Captain Morgan rum, Johnnie Walker and J&B Whisky...
