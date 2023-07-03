Companies / Industrials

Rivian shares jump as second-quarter deliveries beat estimates

The company delivered 12,640 vehicles in the second quarter

03 July 2023 - 21:40 Chavi Mehta
An employee works on an assembly line at start-up Rivian Automotive's electric vehicle factory in Normal, Illinois, the US, April 11 2022. Picture: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/REUTERS
An employee works on an assembly line at start-up Rivian Automotive's electric vehicle factory in Normal, Illinois, the US, April 11 2022. Picture: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/REUTERS

Rivian Automotive beat market estimates for second-quarter deliveries on higher production and stable demand for its electric vehicles (EV), sending the company’s shares up more than 14% on Monday.

The quarterly delivery numbers are a positive sign for the EV start-up that has for months struggled to raise output in the face of supply-chain disruptions and stiff competition from market leader Tesla.

“All automakers had supply chain issues in 2021 and 2022, but Rivian appears to be turning a corner and their 50k production goal for this year looks highly achievable post the Q2 number,” Needham analyst Chris Pierce said.

Rivian, which makes R1T pickup trucks and R1S SUVs, delivered 12,640 vehicles in the second quarter, compared with Visible Alpha estimates of 11,000 vehicles.

The company made 13,992 vehicles at its facility in Normal, Illinois, which was 4,597 more than in the first quarter.

As more mainstream vehicle giants are making up ground in the race to grab market share, there had been questions about how many of the EV players would actually still be on track by the end of the race, Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, said.

Tesla record

“These figures suggest Rivian might just have what it takes to stick it out.”

Rivian’s production and delivery numbers come just a day after Tesla beat estimates with record deliveries in the second quarter.

Some analysts said Rivian’s focus on developing its own drive unit to lower costs and reduce dependency on suppliers has helped the company stand out among other EV start-ups.

Rivian posted a smaller loss in the first quarter in May and its finance chief said last month the company expects demand to remain stable through 2023.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Naspers bosses set for bumper payday amid share ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Record number of SA fund managers say bonds are ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Motus CEO Osman Arbee warns against SA’s ‘bad ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Wim Vanhelleputte to head Safaricom Ethiopia
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Former Samsung executive allegedly stole trade ...
Companies

Related Articles

Tesla and Chinese rival BYD post record quarterly sales

News

Tesla beats delivery estimates as price cuts pay off

Companies / Industrials

BMW’s R4.2bn electric car investment a ‘huge step’ for stagnating industry

National

VW replaces Audi head as CEO Oliver Blume chases higher returns

News

Lordstown Motors sues Foxconn and files for bankruptcy

Companies / Industrials

US EV company Lucid buys into Aston Martin

Life / Motoring

SA motor industry needs more black participation or risks being left behind

Economy

China leads race for lithium in Africa

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.