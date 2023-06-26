Economy

SA motor industry needs more black participation or risks being left behind

Acceleration of transformation goals needed, says Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa

26 June 2023 - 20:59

Black participation in the motor industry must accelerate if the industry is to meet its long-term transformation goals, Mikel Mabasa, CEO of Naamsa, told a conference in Johannesburg on Monday.

Industry officials were also warned they must urgently address a growing skills gap or risk being left behind by a global automotive shift to new technologies and working practices. ..

