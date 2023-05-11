The rand has lost more than 3.5% so far this week
A ‘tame’ Russian concert across the Narva River signals a potential escalation in wartime tensions, posing a risk to Nato’s eastern front in Estonia
A landmark case challenges the Divorce Act’s constitutionality, specifically section 7(3), highlighting the plight of women married out of community of property
Public enterprises deputy minister says the government is ‘open to debate’ on funding for ailing state-owned enterprises
Profit dropped as the company’s capital spending jumped 93%, excluding the effect of hyperinflation in Ethiopia
There is recognition and growing evidence that the country’s ongoing energy supply challenges are impacting on prices as well - Kganyago
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Isaacs, founder and CEO of Makosi
The Ming Pao newspaper says from Sunday it will scrap the comic strip by Wong Kei-kwan, which has been running for 40 years
The Irish team made a statement by dumping Ulster from the competition in front of their home fans in Belfast last week
The platform is restructuring amid ‘increasingly fierce competition and macroeconomic challenges’
Food maker RFG, the owner of the Rhodes, Ma Baker, Hinds, Squish and Southern Coating brands, will see headline earnings increase between 35% and 40% to April 3, as it was able to put up prices, even as volumes dropped.
Its headline earnings for the previous period were R158m...
RFG’s half-year earnings jump despite drop in volumes
The increased profit is due in part to a better performance in its pie division
