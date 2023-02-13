National

Eskom wants to buy from companies generating surplus power

If Eskom’s bid is successful, it has the potential to lessen load-shedding by one stage

BL Premium
13 February 2023 - 05:00 Tamar Kahn

State-owned power utility Eskom will go out “in the next few days” with an offer to buy 1,400MW of electricity from companies that are generating more than they need, according to the head of the project office in the presidency, Rudi Dicks.

Eskom has imposed rolling blackouts every day so far this year, as it is unable to provide reliable electricity supply from its ageing coal-powered plants. The power cuts have intensified in the past six months. And Eskom has increased the frequency with which it imposes stage 6 load-shedding, in which it sheds 6,000MW from the national grid. During stage 6 load-shedding, customers are without electricity for up to 10 hours in every 24...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.