State-owned power utility Eskom will go out “in the next few days” with an offer to buy 1,400MW of electricity from companies that are generating more than they need, according to the head of the project office in the presidency, Rudi Dicks.
Eskom has imposed rolling blackouts every day so far this year, as it is unable to provide reliable electricity supply from its ageing coal-powered plants. The power cuts have intensified in the past six months. And Eskom has increased the frequency with which it imposes stage 6 load-shedding, in which it sheds 6,000MW from the national grid. During stage 6 load-shedding, customers are without electricity for up to 10 hours in every 24...
Eskom wants to buy from companies generating surplus power
If Eskom’s bid is successful, it has the potential to lessen load-shedding by one stage
