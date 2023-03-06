Fed chair’s testimony before Congress will be closely watched
Involvement of private-sector partnerships invited in rail container corridor from Gauteng to Durban
Ramaphosa announces Ramokgopa as minister for electricity and Paul Mashatile as SA’s new deputy president among changes
The announcement comes after weeks of speculation and president's attendance at cattle auction while ill
Shares leap the most in 24 years, adding R12bn to Bidvest’s market capitalisation
The mining and manufacturing sectors have for the past decade been held hostage by structural constraints
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Taipei on edge after Beijing steps up its military activities around Taiwan
It will be almost impossible for any nation outside the big three to challenge for the top Test ranking
Defence doctrines on what kinds of war to prepare for are being reassessed in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
CEO of food producer and manufacturer AVI says the full costs of load-shedding suffered by manufacturers have yet to be reflected in the prices of food.
Simon Crutchley was speaking during the half-year to end-December results presentation of AVI, whose brands include Bakers, Five Roses, Rimmel, Willards, Green Cross and Spitz shoes.
Full costs of load-shedding in food still to be fed through, says AVI
Food producer was able to raise prices of tea and biscuits, but not fish
CEO of food producer and manufacturer AVI says the full costs of load-shedding suffered by manufacturers have yet to be reflected in the prices of food.
Simon Crutchley was speaking during the half-year to end-December results presentation of AVI, whose brands include Bakers, Five Roses, Rimmel, Willards, Green Cross and Spitz shoes. ..
