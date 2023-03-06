Companies / Industrials

Full costs of load-shedding in food still to be fed through, says AVI

Food producer was able to raise prices of tea and biscuits, but not fish

06 March 2023 - 12:09 Katherine Child and Andries Mahlangu
UPDATED 06 March 2023 - 20:04

CEO of food producer and manufacturer AVI says the full costs of load-shedding suffered by manufacturers have yet to be reflected in the prices of food.

Simon Crutchley was speaking during the half-year to end-December results presentation of AVI, whose brands include Bakers, Five Roses, Rimmel, Willards, Green Cross and Spitz shoes. ..

