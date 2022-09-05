×

Companies / Retail & Consumer

AVI’s headline earnings recover to prepandemic levels

Food and beverage brands accounted for most of the revenues with 80.6% and fashion brands bringing in the rest

05 September 2022 - 08:26 Nico Gous

The headline earnings of consumer goods company AVI, which owns Five Roses, Freshpak, I&J and Bakers Biscuits in SA, returned to prepandemic levels in 2022 despite a tough year for consumers, it said on Monday.

Headline earnings per share (Heps) jumped 6.1% to 530.6c in its results to end-June from 499.9c in 2021, 470.8c in 2020 and 516.6c in 2019...

