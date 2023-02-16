The electricity crisis is forcing Reits to spend millions helping shops, offices and factories avert business disruptions
Some of the region’s top writers will appear at the inaugural Books on the Bay festival in Simon’s Town next month. Their works present us with a deeper and more nuanced understanding of our current ...
The more visitors who arrive, the more carbon emissions there are, and researchers have highlighted the dangers to Cape Town in particular
Who dares apply to be Eskom’s 11th CEO in 11 years? As André de Ruyter tells the FM, it’s an unforgiving (and dangerous) job. So what will an ideal candidate need?
Auction raises millions for Gaynor Rupert’s Imibala Trust
“It’s not a cool place to find ourselves,” was Spar Group executive chair Mike Bosman’s rather understated response to the odd decision by shareholders to vote against directors’ fees at the annual general meeting.
Unless the decision is reversed at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, which has yet to be called, it means that Spar’s directors will not receive payment for any work done between March 1 2023 and February 29 2024...
RETAILER’S AGM
Charity work at Spar
The strange case of the shareholders who want the board to work for free
