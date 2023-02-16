News & Fox

RETAILER’S AGM

Charity work at Spar

The strange case of the shareholders who want the board to work for free

16 February 2023 - 05:00 Ann Crotty

“It’s not a cool place to find ourselves,” was Spar Group executive chair Mike Bosman’s rather understated response to the odd decision by shareholders to vote against directors’ fees at the annual general meeting.

Unless the decision is reversed at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, which has yet to be called, it means that Spar’s directors will not receive payment for any work done between March 1 2023 and February 29 2024...

