AVI presented another typically predictable resilient performance in the year to end-June. The foundations on which the group is built — the snacks and tea and coffee businesses — remain on growth paths while the performances of the other businesses remain patchy.
Having said that, the general trend in the other businesses has been upwards in the past two difficult years. There was a large special dividend in 2021 but nothing in the way of a repeat in 2022 while the group continues to buy back its shares. Against a background characterised by both local and global supply chain disruptions, this was a good result under the circumstances. ..
CHRIS GILMOUR: AVI is the best-run food-related business in SA
Background economy will remain challenging for the group this year and next
