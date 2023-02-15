Companies / Industrials

M&R’s share price surges as it bags deal to sell Clough

15 February 2023 - 20:44 Michelle Gumede

The shares of specialist engineering group Murray & Roberts (M&R) surged to their best level in more than three months after it announced the deal to sell its stake in the Asia-Pacific assets of Clough construction to Italian industrialist group Webuild for R445m was back on, bringing an end to its subsidiary’s voluntary administration process.

M&R’s share price made its biggest jump on the JSE since November 8 following the announcement on Wednesday, rising by as much as 19.5% to R3.30, before settling 8.7% higher at R3...

