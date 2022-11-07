×

National

SA faces uprising if stifling power cuts go on, report warns

More vulnerable people driven into dire poverty as erratic power supply destroys businesses and jobs

07 November 2022 - 19:47 Michelle Gumede

Continued blackouts will lead to national uprising, chaos, strikes and looting, a market-research group report warned on Monday as load-shedding goes on stifling growth and the economy.       

The report by Cape Town-based group Yazi comes as Eskom, which on Sunday imposed rolling power cuts until further notice, said that its analysis found it cannot meet SA’s electricity needs over the next five years...

