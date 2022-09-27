Formal sector employment bloodbath as economy contracts, load-shedding persists

Spectre of a deeper global economic slowdown, and possibly even recession, keeps keep investors on edge
Rooftop solar photovoltaic and battery energy storage systems will help lessen power woes
Former state capture evidence leader Mahlape Sello replaces law professor Richard Calland after DA and EFF objections over objectivity
The former health minister has received the backing of his home province to oust Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president
The ‘irrational and irresponsible’ decision coincides with the cargo-handling company’s strong operational turnaround and the imminent sale of Grindrod Bank
Sharp fall in second quarter’s formal employment is in line with the GDP contraction of 0.7% in that quarter
SPONSORED | Businesses need to 'keep their eye on the ball' when it comes to understanding the evolving nature of risk, says Western National Insurance
Jerome Powell pours more cold water on a digital currency at the Fed anytime soon
SA struggled to convincingly put the weak Zebras to the sword at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday night
The V12 Italian supercar says ‘arrivederci’ after 11 years
Employment in SA’s formal sector fell sharply in the second quarter, confounding expectations in the wake of the government’s recently announced energy reforms aimed at spurring economic growth.
Stats SA’s latest quarterly employment survey showed that total employment in the formal nonagricultural sector dropped 119,000 in the June quarter largely as a result of falls in the community services, manufacturing and trade sectors. These fell by 92,000, 13,000 and 2,000 respectively, wiping out the gains of 42,000 jobs in the previous quarter boosted by the community services, manufacturing and mining sectors, which brought total employment to 9.9-million. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Formal sector employment bloodbath as economy contracts, load-shedding persists
Sharp fall in second quarter’s formal employment is in line with the GDP contraction of 0.7% in that quarter
Employment in SA’s formal sector fell sharply in the second quarter, confounding expectations in the wake of the government’s recently announced energy reforms aimed at spurring economic growth.
Stats SA’s latest quarterly employment survey showed that total employment in the formal nonagricultural sector dropped 119,000 in the June quarter largely as a result of falls in the community services, manufacturing and trade sectors. These fell by 92,000, 13,000 and 2,000 respectively, wiping out the gains of 42,000 jobs in the previous quarter boosted by the community services, manufacturing and mining sectors, which brought total employment to 9.9-million. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.