Astral ups dividend as it laments ‘shameless demise’ of SOEs

Power cuts and deteriorating municipal infrastructure will hinder future profitability, the poultry group says

21 November 2022 - 11:52 Nico Gous

Poultry group Astral Foods nearly doubled its dividend for its 2022 year, but warned of worsening market conditions because of prolonged power cuts and deteriorating municipal infrastructure.

CEO Chris Schutte said on Monday in the company’s annual results to end-September that this will hamper its future operational efficiency...

