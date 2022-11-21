Companies / Industrials

Barloworld says it will unbundle Avis in December

The diversified industrial group will unbundle its stake in the car-hire firm and list its car rental and leasing business as Zeda

21 November 2022 - 08:51 Nico Gous and Andries Mahlangu
UPDATED 21 November 2022 - 19:23

Barloworld will spin off and separately list its car rental and leasing business, marking the final step in a five-year journey during which the industrial company trimmed down its sprawling portfolio to focus on core earth-moving equipment, as well as food procurement businesses.

Barloworld said Zeda will list separately in December, subject to regulatory approvals, wrapping up the portfolio reorganisation that began in 2017 when Dominic Sewela took over as CEO...

