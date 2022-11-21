Fears of stricter lockdowns in China amid a record daily spike in Covid-19 cases weighed on markets
Barloworld will spin off and separately list its car rental and leasing business, marking the final step in a five-year journey during which the industrial company trimmed down its sprawling portfolio to focus on core earth-moving equipment, as well as food procurement businesses.
Barloworld said Zeda will list separately in December, subject to regulatory approvals, wrapping up the portfolio reorganisation that began in 2017 when Dominic Sewela took over as CEO...
Barloworld says it will unbundle Avis in December
The diversified industrial group will unbundle its stake in the car-hire firm and list its car rental and leasing business as Zeda
