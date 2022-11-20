Junior partner asked 'astronomical price' and wanted management control
As consumers’ disposable income is squeezed by the high cost of transport, food and energy, beers lovers are not ditching their favourite beverages but are opting for bigger cans to get more for their money.
South African Breweries (SAB), which produces beers such as Castle and Carling Black Label, says it is recording growth across most of its brands. ..
SAB sees growth despite tough times
But beer drinkers look for more bang for their buck
