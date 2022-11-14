×

Premier Group plans to list on the JSE

If the listing goes according to plan, Premier will be worth up to R8.6bn on the local bourse

14 November 2022 - 09:52 Nico Gous

Food producer Premier Group — which owns brands such as Blue Ribbon bread, Iwisa maize and Snowflake flour and is owned by the investment holding company Brait — plans to list on the main board of the JSE.

“The transition into the listed environment is expected to support Premier’s efforts to drive its organic and acquisitive growth strategy and strengthen its market position across all business areas,” Premier Group CEO Kobus Gertenbach said in the announcement on Monday...

