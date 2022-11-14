×

Omnia bogged down by Zimbabwe hyperinflation

14 November 2022 - 20:34 Michelle Gumede

Shares of chemicals, fertiliser and explosives group Omnia plunged to their lowest level in two weeks on Monday after the group outlined half-year losses at its Zimbabwean operations that more than quadrupled, weighing on group earnings.

The shares fell more than 6% before settling 5.7% lower at R69.23 on Monday, but they have gained more than 14% over the past year...

