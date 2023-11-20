Richard Friedland to remain Netcare CEO for longer as successor is not available yet
Friedland had been set to retire early in September 2024
20 November 2023 - 09:11
Private hospital operator Netcare has identified a preferred candidate it wants to hire as its new CEO to replace Richard Friedland, but the candidate is “unavailable for an extended period”, so Friedland has agreed to remain at the helm beyond September 2024 for another six months.
“Given that the candidate is unavailable for an extended period, details will remain confidential at this stage,” the company, valued at about R18.7bn on the JSE, said on Monday in its results for the year to end-September...
