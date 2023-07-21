TEMBA A NOLUTSHUNGU: The government is not the cure, it is the disease
The ill-conceived National Health Insurance Act spells unmitigated disaster for South Africans
The enactment of the ill-conceived National Health Insurance Act (NHI) spells unmitigated disaster for the healthcare of the populace. This policy is tantamount to comprehensive nationalisation of the private healthcare sector.
Its adoption defies rationality and flies in the face of overwhelming evidence that nationalisation of any product, service, sector of an economy or an entire economy inevitably results in shortages, poor quality and low productivity, to name a few glaring consequences. All one needs to do to embark on a proper and realistic analysis is to focus on the effects of this policy as opposed to the spelt-out intentions. In such an exercise, one will reach the decision that the NHI should be abrogated. As indeed it should be. ..
