Germany wants SA-trained nurses to fill ‘500,000 vacancies’
Nursing union’s Khaya Sodidi says European country wants SA to train for it and SA has about 20,000 jobless nurses
10 July 2023 - 05:00
The government is in talks with Germany to employ SA-trained nurses to fill vacancies in Europe’s largest economy, which has been struggling with a critical labour shortage crisis.
Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) deputy secretary-general Khaya Sodidi said Germany wants SA to train nurses for them, mainly the unemployed youth, adding that Germany has a shortage of about 500,000 nurses, while SA has about 20,000 unemployed nurses. “We can confirm there are continuous engagements about nurses between Germany and SA, but nothing has been finalised just yet,” Sodidi said...
