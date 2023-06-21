The residential developer has emerged as a more reliable dividend payer than many of the JSE’s beleaguered Reits
The ‘peace mission’ has exposed the government’s lack of understanding of the very basics of diplomacy
Ramaphosa is surrounded by mediocre people, all chosen by his good self, so he is almost constantly badly advised, says Peter Bruce
The retail group is bringing prices down by focusing on local manufacturing, having invested R1bn on rebuilding capacity in the sector
Constantia is often neglected in favour of its more famous Cape counterparts. But the wine farms that wowed Dickens and Napoleon deserve better
A priority for astute political leaders is to put as much information as possible about their challenges and plans into the public sphere. To a certain extent, the policies and plans themselves don’t matter much. What does matter is that citizens — particularly economic actors — have this knowledge available when they draw up their own plans.
The relationship between political leadership and economic actors is symbiotic. The more the one knows about the future actions of the other actors, the better one can roll out an appropriate business strategy...
JUSTICE MALALA: The mushroom approach to government
The government keeps South Africans in the dark, and feeds them manure
