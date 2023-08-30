Aspen and Eli Lilly sign R774m distribution deal
Agreement includes tirzepatide, an intravenous diabetes drug that has been shown to reduce users’ weight by as much as 15%
30 August 2023 - 12:32
UPDATED 30 August 2023 - 19:48
Pharmaceutical manufacturer Aspen Pharmacare has signed a $41.5m (R773.9m) deal with drugmaker Eli Lilly to market and distribute a portfolio of its products in Sub-Saharan Africa.
They include tirzepatide, an injectable diabetes drug that US regulators are expected to approve soon as an obesity treatment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.