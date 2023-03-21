National / Health

Medicines regulator probes safety of pholcodine cough suppressants

The opioid may trigger sudden, life-threatening allergic reactions in people who later undergo general anaesthetic

21 March 2023 - 19:24 Tamar Kahn

SA’s medicines regulator is investigating cough medicines containing pholcodine, after authorities in the EU, Australia and UK pulled them from the market over safety concerns.

Pholcodine is an opioid that has been used as a cough suppressant since the 1950s but has recently sparked concern because it may trigger sudden, life-threatening allergic reactions in people who later undergo general anaesthetic. This rare allergic reaction can occur up to a year later...

