Aspen’s shares surge on contract talks with multinationals

Drugmaker says it is in advanced negotiations over additional sterile manufacturing as stocks jump the most in 23 years

01 March 2023 - 16:10 Andries Mahlangu
Aspen Pharmacare shares jumped the most in 23 years on Wednesday after SA’s largest generic drugmaker painted a rosy picture heading into the second half of the financial year and beyond.

The shares jumped 13.29% to close at R160.75 on the JSE, adding R8.4bn in market value...

