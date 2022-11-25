Companies / Healthcare

Life Healthcare to list on the A2X

The listing provides shareholders with an alternative platform that offers various savings, says CEO Peter Wharton-Hood

BL Premium
25 November 2022 - 05:58 Nico Gous

Private hospital operator Life Healthcare will become the latest company to list on the A2X exchange.

The shares of the company, valued at R24.4bn on the JSE, will debut on the alternative exchange on December 1, while the company retains its primary listing on the JSE...

