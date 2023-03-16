News of Credit Suisse lifeline steadies investors’ nerves, but analysts warn that further uncertainty and volatility is likely
Plan to bypass control of sulphur dioxide emissions will result in many deaths
President has ordered SA's security forces to ensure protests remain peaceful
Business Day TV spoke to minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
Co-CEO Johan van Zyl says the group should manage to further narrow the gap between its intrinsic and market values over the next year
Results of the survey are one of many factors that the MPC uses to decide on the interest rate
When the focus shifts to solutions integrating communities, immense possibilities arise
Supporters of opposition politician and presidential hopeful Ousmane Sonko clash with police
A win on Saturday could put SuperSport United in pole position to claim the runners-up spot
The premium Champagne is housed in expensive carbon-fibre bottles
Ascendis, the embattled health stock that went through multiple leadership changes, is finally debt free after its borrowings that once hit nearly R8bn almost led to its collapse.
The owner of Solal, Vitaforce and Bettaway supplements said in a trading statement on Thursday that the payment of the last tranche of its debt signalled “the end to what has been an immensely challenging period of divestments and restructuring for all stakeholders”...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Ascendis finally breaks free of debt shackles
It is the first time since listing in 2013 the group has a wholly unleveraged balance sheet
Ascendis, the embattled health stock that went through multiple leadership changes, is finally debt free after its borrowings that once hit nearly R8bn almost led to its collapse.
The owner of Solal, Vitaforce and Bettaway supplements said in a trading statement on Thursday that the payment of the last tranche of its debt signalled “the end to what has been an immensely challenging period of divestments and restructuring for all stakeholders”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.