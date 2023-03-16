Companies / Healthcare

Ascendis finally breaks free of debt shackles

It is the first time since listing in 2013 the group has a wholly unleveraged balance sheet

16 March 2023 - 19:35 Katharine Child

Ascendis, the embattled health stock that went through multiple leadership changes, is finally debt free after its borrowings that once hit nearly R8bn almost led to its collapse.

The owner of Solal, Vitaforce and Bettaway supplements said in a trading statement on Thursday that the payment of the last tranche of its debt signalled “the end to what has been an immensely challenging period of divestments and restructuring for all stakeholders”...

