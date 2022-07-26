×

Ascendis aims to raise R100m by issuing new shares

The healthcare company looks to cut debt and grow its medical-devices and consumer-health businesses

26 July 2022 - 18:14 Nico Gous

Ascendis Health wants to raise R101.5m by issuing new shares to get out of its financial quagmire as it looks to cut debt and grow its medical-devices and consumer-health businesses.

The issuing of 143-million new shares at 71c a piece, announced on Tuesday, aims to avoid a ratcheting up of debt payments after months of uncertainty for a group that has seen multiple board shake-ups and new lenders...

