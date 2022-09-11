×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Healthcare

Regulator gets its way on the fate of Health Squared

BL Premium
11 September 2022 - 17:20 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 11 September 2022 - 23:10

Health Squared, the embattled medical scheme that last month sought voluntary liquidation, has been placed under provisional curatorship with effect from September 8.

Judge Allyson Crutchfield made the decision after an application by the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS), the regulatory body that supervises private health financing through medical schemes...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.