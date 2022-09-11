Regulator gets its way on the fate of Health Squared

Business Day TV speaks to Annatjie van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
It’s a little, too late to avoid the axe from falling, and government officials know it
A miss on the NPA’s self-imposed deadline may prompt renewed scepticism about its capacity
Nominations for party’s new leaders open on Monday
One of two polls failed to garner 75% support, making it the fourth consecutive year that a ballot has failed
Team is looking at proposals from the government, business and labour under the auspices of Nedlac
Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage
Most observers expect Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will win another term in office
England take nine wickets in the final two sessions and then scored 97 for no loss
New styling, refined drive quality and eight new safety systems form part of new offerings
Health Squared, the embattled medical scheme that last month sought voluntary liquidation, has been placed under provisional curatorship with effect from September 8.
Judge Allyson Crutchfield made the decision after an application by the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS), the regulatory body that supervises private health financing through medical schemes...
