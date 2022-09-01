×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National / Health

Health Squared extends lifeline to most vulnerable members

BL Premium
01 September 2022 - 19:07 Tamar Kahn

The trustees of troubled medical scheme Health Squared have extended a lifeline to members with grave health conditions, agreeing to cover their claims until the end of September so they have more time to find alternative cover.

Their resolution was taken against the backdrop of a legal challenge from the SA Nephrology Society, which intervened earlier this week in the scheme’s liquidation application to try to protect patients from a potentially fatal break in treatment.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.