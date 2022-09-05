×

Health Squared granted leave to apply to wind up its business

High court yet to decide on the regulator’s urgent application to place the scheme under curatorship

05 September 2022 - 17:42 Tamar Kahn

The high court in Johannesburg has granted Health Squared Medical Scheme leave to apply for voluntary liquidation on September 27, but has yet to decide on the industry regulator’s urgent application to place the scheme under curatorship.

Health Squared sent its members into a panic on August 18, with a shock announcement that it was in such a dire financial position it intended to close shop at the end of the month. It told members it would stop covering their claims after August 31, and advised them to immediately seek an alternative medical scheme...

