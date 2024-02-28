Rest of Africa helps Standard Bank earnings jump as much as 28%
Big Blue has also benefited from high interest rates, which boosted its lending margins
28 February 2024 - 17:52
Standard Bank expects its earnings to jump as much as 28% in the year to end-December from the same period a year earlier, driven by the high interest rate environment.
Africa’s largest bank by assets said in a trading update on Wednesday that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) would rise to between R25.22 and R26.25 from R20.50...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.