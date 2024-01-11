News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Kenny Fihla

Sim Tshabalala gives Fihla a ‘pronounced’ boost at Standard Bank

11 January 2024 - 05:00
Kenny Fihla. Picture: SUPPLIED
Kenny Fihla. Picture: SUPPLIED

Good week for Kenny Fihla

Kenny Fihla, 54, has moved into pole position to succeed Sim Tshabalala should the Standard Bank South Africa CEO, who is only two years older, spread his “Big Blue” wings in the next few years. Fihla joined the bank in 2006, six years after Tshabalala, and a few years after helping save the City of Joburg from financial meltdown. He quickly rose through the ranks, becoming CEO of Standard’s corporate & investment banking in 2017. And now, according to Tshabalala, Fihla is to “play a more pronounced group role to ensure that the bank covers all bases and stays competitive”.

Johannes Adams. Picture: Supplied
Johannes Adams. Picture: Supplied

Bad week for Johannes Adams

Johannes Adams is not a household name in cricket. Perhaps he prefers it that way, because it’s better to draw a veil over the operation he and his board run in Cape Town. Adams is president of the faction-ridden, inept Western Province Cricket Association, which couldn’t organise a piss-up in a brewery — even the one right on their Newlands patch. From the minefield pitch for the Test against India to the rundown state of spectator accommodation, Adams and his lot have reduced what was once a jewel in cricket’s crown to the same shabby status of the railway that runs past the ground.

