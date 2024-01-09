Companies / Financial Services

Bain & Co names first European as global boss

Christophe de Vusser will succeed Manny Maceda on July 1

09 January 2024 - 16:44
by Jahnavi Nidumolu and Juby Babu
Christophe de Vusser. Picture: SUPPLIED
Christophe de Vusser. Picture: SUPPLIED

Consultancy Bain & Company said on Tuesday it had appointed board member Christophe de Vusser as its global CEO, effective July 1.

De Vusser will succeed Manny Maceda, who is serving his second three-year term as CEO, according to a statement from Bain.

De Vusser, the first European to become Bain’s CEO, joined the Boston, US-headquartered firm in 2000 and has been the head of the company’s Private Equity and Financial Investors office in Europe, Middle East and Africa since 2018.

The Financial Times was the first to report the appointment of De Vusser as CEO.

Reuters

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Standard Bank’s Fihla gets bigger bite

Corporate and investment banking head a strong candidate to take over from group CEO Sim Tshabalala
Opinion
15 hours ago

ARC Investments’ discount to NAV deepens as its share price drops

Discount is almost 60% but it’s a market problem rather than a management one, says money manager
Companies
1 day ago

Luvuyo Masinda: the prince in Standard Bank’s CIB armour

Just 44, he has been promoted to deputy CEO of the lender’s corporate and investment business
Companies
15 hours ago

Sanlam’s Heinie Werth to focus on SanlamAllianz

Werth has stepped down as executive director of Sanlam Group and Sanlam Life to focus on SanlamAllianz
Companies
1 week ago
