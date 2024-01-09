Consultancy Bain & Company said on Tuesday it had appointed board member Christophe de Vusser as its global CEO, effective July 1.
De Vusser will succeed Manny Maceda, who is serving his second three-year term as CEO, according to a statement from Bain.
De Vusser, the first European to become Bain’s CEO, joined the Boston, US-headquartered firm in 2000 and has been the head of the company’s Private Equity and Financial Investors office in Europe, Middle East and Africa since 2018.
The Financial Times was the first to report the appointment of De Vusser as CEO.
Bain & Co names first European as global boss
Christophe de Vusser will succeed Manny Maceda on July 1
Consultancy Bain & Company said on Tuesday it had appointed board member Christophe de Vusser as its global CEO, effective July 1.
De Vusser will succeed Manny Maceda, who is serving his second three-year term as CEO, according to a statement from Bain.
De Vusser, the first European to become Bain’s CEO, joined the Boston, US-headquartered firm in 2000 and has been the head of the company’s Private Equity and Financial Investors office in Europe, Middle East and Africa since 2018.
The Financial Times was the first to report the appointment of De Vusser as CEO.
Reuters
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Standard Bank’s Fihla gets bigger bite
ARC Investments’ discount to NAV deepens as its share price drops
Luvuyo Masinda: the prince in Standard Bank’s CIB armour
Sanlam’s Heinie Werth to focus on SanlamAllianz
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Asset managers set low fees for proposed spot Bitcoin ETFs
US giants Pimco and Vanguard invest in Turkey after return to rate hikes
Emigration, flight of skills a grave concern, says Coronation
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.