Sanlam’s Heinie Werth to focus on SanlamAllianz
Werth has stepped down as executive director of Sanlam Group and Sanlam Life to focus on SanlamAllianz
29 December 2023 - 16:04
Heinie Werth has stepped down as executive director of Sanlam Group and Sanlam Life to focus on SanlamAllianz where he was appointed as CEO four months ago.
Werth’s career with Africa’s largest insurer spans 25 years during which he occupied senior roles, including group finance director and CEO of Sanlam’s emerging markets unit...
