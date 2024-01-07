US giants Pimco and Vanguard invest in Turkey after return to rate hikes
07 January 2024 - 19:06
Istanbul/London — US investment giants Pimco and Vanguard have bought local Turkish assets, betting that the country will maintain high interest rates after years of erratic policymaking under President Tayyip Erdogan.
Interviews with top money managers at the companies show that two of the world’s biggest investors, which together oversee nearly $10 trillion in assets, have grown constructive on Turkey since its newfound economic orthodoxy after Erdogan’s re-election in May...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.