ARC Investments’ discount to NAV deepens as its share price drops
Discount is almost 60% but it’s a market problem rather than a management one, says money manager
08 January 2024 - 19:21
The discount between the market value of African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC) and its underlying net asset value (NAV) per share has widened to 59% after the share price dropped 25% over the past six months.
ARC, which is backed by Patrice Motsepe, invests in start-up businesses that aim to disrupt the status quo in areas such as financial services and telecoms...
