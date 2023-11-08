Outsurance sells investment unit to Alexforbes
The price for Outvest was not disclosed
08 November 2023 - 16:52
Outsurance has confirmed the sale of its underperforming investment unit Outvest to financial services group Alexforbes, after first hinting at the deal in August as part of the insurer’s strategic review.
Outsurance, valued at about R64.2bn on the JSE, and Alexforbes, valued at R8.4bn, confirmed the deal on Wednesday, but neither disclosed the amount...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.