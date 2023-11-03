Clientèle acquires 1Life in deal worth nearly R2bn
The two insurers together have 1.5-million active policies, with a combined embedded value of R7.8bn
03 November 2023 - 12:10
Insurance group Clientèle has acquired peer group 1Life in a R1.9bn transaction aiming to create scale in the highly competitive industry.
The merger is set to expand market share for both companies, enabling them to tap into their distinct customer bases and explore a multitude of cross-selling opportunities, Clientèle said in a statement on Friday. ..
