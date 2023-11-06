Hollard acquires strategic stake in Kenya’s Apollo
Partnership is in line with insurer’s African model of finding strong local businesses
06 November 2023 - 19:46
SA’s largest privately owned insurer Hollard has deepened its footprint on the African continent by acquiring a strategic stake in Apollo Investments, the holding company of Kenya-headquartered insurer APA Insurance.
The quantum and value of the transaction were not disclosed...
