SCA judgment haunts Clientèle board member
Pheladi Gwangwa’s position on the firm’s board under scrutiny after serious allegations
31 July 2023 - 19:51
The position of Pheladi Gwangwa on financial services firm Clientèle’s board has come under scrutiny after a judgment by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) opened the door for a probe into the conduct of directors of a law firm accused of impropriety.
Gwangwa, an attorney by profession, chairs Clientèle’s social and ethics committee...
