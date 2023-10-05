Deloitte falls in love with Ethiopia again
Professional services firm reports R7.2bn in revenue, split almost evenly between audit and advisory work
05 October 2023 - 08:00
Professional services firm Deloitte Africa is making a return to the growing Ethiopian market after a six-year absence as it looks to grow its East Africa portfolio.
The company, headed by Ruwayda Redfearn, its first woman CEO, said the re-entry was part of its East Africa expansion...
