Companies / Financial Services

Huge rise in cases of greenwashing by banks

Financial services industry second only to oil and gas for number of misleading claims

03 October 2023 - 11:06
by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

London — The number of instances of greenwashing by banks and financial services companies around the world rose 70% in the past 12 months from the previous 12 months, a new report shows.

European financial institutions accounted for most instances and much of the greenwashing involved claims about fossil fuels.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) data firm RepRisk recorded 148 cases from the banking and financial services industry globally in the 12 months to the end of September 2023, up from 86 during the previous 12 months.

Of the 148 cases, 106 were by European financial institutions.

Greenwashing involves an organisation making misleading sustainability related claims to investors or consumers, usually to boost its reputation and bottom line.

“Over 50% of these climate-specific greenwashing risk incidents either mentioned fossil fuels or linked a financial institution to an oil and gas company. These incidents are not happening in isolation and regulators are increasingly aware of the scale of the problem,” RepRisk said.

EU watchdogs said in June that banks, insurers and investment firms across the bloc had made “misleading claims” about their sustainability credentials to investors.

The banking and financial services industry is second only to oil and gas for the number of greenwashing incidents, RepRisk said. The data firm found that greenwashing more broadly was on the rise.

One in every four climate-related ESG risk incidents was linked to greenwashing, an increase from one in five last year, it said, while it also found that one in three companies tied to greenwashing was also embroiled in so-called “social washing”.

It defined social washing as companies presenting themselves positively by “obscuring an underlying social issue” — such as human rights abuses and corporate complicity, or impacts on communities — to protect their reputation and financial performance.

“Misleading communication around environmental and social topics not only impedes progress towards collective goals, but also damages trust with consumers and investors,” RepRisk wrote in its latest report.

Reuters

US regulator adopts new rule on fund names to curb ‘greenwashing’

The SEC's change takes aim at funds that claim to be ESG-compliant but support fossil fuel production
World
1 week ago

TEBOHO MAKHABANE: ESG investing: acting globally for SA’s best interest

Transformative potential of sustainable investing should not be overlooked
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Peach Payments finalises R579m funding deal
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Sirius sells property in Germany, buys two in UK
Companies / Property
3.
Investec eyes doubling market share in business ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Nampak tells of successes in its debt refinancing
Companies
5.
Apple enforces new check on apps in China
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

European airlines in pickle over ‘greenhushing’ cases

Companies / Transport & Tourism

EU deal simplifies climate reporting

World / Europe

ESG — one score does not fit all

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.