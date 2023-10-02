SCA rules against Absa in multiyear Sars dispute
Money flowing from an investment in Brazilian government bonds is at the centre of the standoff, which is likely to continue for years
02 October 2023 - 09:18
UPDATED 02 October 2023 - 10:12
Absa will have to exhaust Sars’ internal remedies in its multiyear battle with the tax agency over the so-called “impermissible tax avoidance arrangement” it has been accused of being engaged in, after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) set aside a high court decision that ruled in its favour.
The SCA on Friday said the North Gauteng High Court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter, essentially remitting it back to the tax court should the parties not come to an agreement in the interim...
