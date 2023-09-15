FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger doubts SA’s will to leave greylist
Ties with FATF pariahs via Brics not a good look, says Pullinger
It’s not clear what SA gains from being in Brics, and the addition of new members to the bloc has raised questions whether SA is serious about the greylist on which the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) placed it in February, says the CEO of SA’s most valuable banking group.
“If you stand back and look at it through hard economic eyes, I’m not sure the Brics construct makes a ton of sense for us,” FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger said on Thursday. He added he was concerned that SA’s reputation as an investible economy is sliding and pointed out that one of the bloc’s new members, Iran, has been blacklisted by the FATF while another, the UAE, is also on the greylist...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.