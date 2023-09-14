FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Despite rising bad debts, FirstRand has managed to deliver a jump in earnings. During the annual period the lender reported an 11% rise in basic headline earnings per share as it benefited from higher interest rates. Business Day TV discussed the numbers in greater detail with CEO Alan Pullinger.
WATCH: FirstRand delivers profit bump
Business Day TV talks to FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger
