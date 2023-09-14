FirstRand posts 11% rise in annual profit as interest rates help
One significant negative was a R498m charge related to the restructuring of Ghanaian sovereign debt exposure
14 September 2023 - 13:41
FirstRand, SA’s biggest bank by market value, posted an 11% rise in annual profit, benefiting from rising interest rates even as its bad loans rose.
The lender, which owns FNB, vehicle financier WesBank and Rand Merchant Bank, said on Thursday that its net interest income rose 16% in the year ended June from a year ago as customer deposits and advances rose...
