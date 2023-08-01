Two-pot system will increase assets under management, says Alexforbes
The company says its modelling shows the system will result in a new member accumulating more than double their fund value at retirement
01 August 2023 - 05:00
Financial services group Alexforbes has backed the introduction of the “two-pot” system for retirement savings set to become law in March next year, saying the system will make a positive impact on people’s lives and increase assets under its management.
The company in its annual report released on Monday, said the system is an opportunity for employers and funds to restructure their benefits and investment strategies...
